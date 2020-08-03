Unlock 3 in Gyms: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a detailed set of guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga institutes that have been permitted to reopen from August 5, Wednesday. As part of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government has restricted yoga and workout sessions to only such activities that do not require trainers to touch members and not more than 10 persons per 1,000 sq feet space. Also Read - Coronavirus: Kerala High Court Extends Ban on All Kinds of Protests in Public Places Till August 31

Facilities like sauna, shower, body massage and spas will also not be available until further orders. All other social distancing and preventive measures, like hand hygiene and thermal screening at the entrance, are to be strictly followed by members and gym/yoga organisers. Also Read - Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Goes Into Self-Isolation, Had Met COVID-19 Positive Amit Shah

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Yoga institutes & gymnasiums. Also Read - India Pull Out of Women's World Team Squash Championship Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to re-open from August 5. pic.twitter.com/sFuXqYBfJU — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Here’s the detailed SOP for reopening gyms and yoga centres:

1. Only yoga institutes and gyms outside containment zones are permitted.

2. All institutes must follow Centre’s health guidelines and exclude people who fall under vulnerable categories (above 65 years, children under 10 years, people with comorbid ailments, pregnant women).

3. Face masks mandatory at all times within gym/yoga centre premises.

4. Gyms and yoga institutes must ensure a minimum distance of 6 feet between individuals and plan floor area based on 4 metre square per person.

5. Utilise outdoor space by relocating or offering online training classes wherever possible.

6. Yoga kriya and group fitness activities to be avoided unless essential, and if so, it may be conducted in open spaces.

7. Specific entry and exit pathways to be created by floor and/or wall markings; precautionary instructions on posters to be placed within closed spaces.

8. Air-conditioning guidelines of CPWD to be followed, temperature setting should range between 24-30 degrees Celcius with a relative humidity of 40-70 per cent. Intake of fresh air to be promoted wherever possible.

9. Spas, sauna, shower, steam bath and swimming pools to remain closed. Lockers can be used as long as social distancing etiquettes are followed.

10. There should be a minimum of 15-30 minutes gap between batches during which time sanitisation and disinfecting measures are to be followed.

All fitness institutes have also been asked to plan employee shifts and attendance while ensuring social distancing and safety protocols. Employees residing in containment zones must not attend the facility till the area is denotified. Those who fall in the high-risk categories must ensure extra precautions.