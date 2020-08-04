New Delhi: Even though the Central government has issued guidelines for Unlock 3, allowing certain establishments to reopen their business from Wednesday, the Delhi government may not open gyms and yoga institutes from tomorrow as no new order has so far been issued by authorities to allow them in the national capital. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Mumbai: Malls to Open From August 5, No Odd-even Rule For Shops, Says BMC in Its SOP

Talking about the reason of why it won’t be opened from Wednesday, one official of the Delhi government told news agency PTI that yoga institutes and gymnasiums will not be allowed to re-open from Wednesday as the COVID-19 threat may loom large. Also Read - Unlock 3: Odisha Allows Banks, Insurance Companies to Function With 50% Staff Till August 31

Notably, the Delhi government had on July 31 issued guidelines to lift restrictions on night curfew but has not issued other orders giving relaxations under ‘Unlock-3 phase. Also Read - Unlock 3: Gyms, Yoga Centres to Reopen on August 5 With no Shower, Sauna, Limited Members | Detailed SOP

However, in its Unlock 3 guidelines issued on July 29, the Centre had allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 across the country.

As per the Unlock 3 guidelines, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

The development comes as the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in Delhi but Lt Governor Anil Baijal overturned the decision saying infection threat is still far from over.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 674 fresh COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, its lowest number of single-day fatalities in many weeks.

Over 674 fresh coronavirus cases took Delhi’s infection tally to 1,39,156, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,033 with 12 fatalities.

(With inputs from PTI)