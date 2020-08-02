Unlock 3 Guidelines For Assam: After the Central government issued fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3, the Assam government on Sunday issued SOPs and allowed inter-district movement of people on two days in a week. The state government also made hundred per cent office attendance from Monday to Friday compulsory. Also Read - Assam Mulls Reopening Schools From September 1 | Here's The Preliminary Plan

Issuing the guidelines, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that the night curfew will continue from 6 PM to 6 AM on all days and total lockdown on weekends will also continue for now. Also Read - With COVID-19 Cases Close to 16 Lakh, India Enters Unlock 3; Lockdown Till Aug 31 in Containment Zones | Key Points

For inter-district movement of people, no separate permission or approval will be required on these two days. The order comes into effect from Sunday itself. Also Read - Rajasthan Unlock 3 Guidelines: Gyms, Yoga Centres, Small Places of Worship Permitted to Open | Read Detailed Guidelines Here

The state government in the order said that all central and state government offices, including banks, insurance companies and Non Banking Financial Companies, will be allowed to pen with hundred per cent attendance, and point-to-point bus service will be available for the employees. However, pregnant employees have been asked not to attend the office during these days.

Malls and Gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in case of all other Districts. Movement of individuals strictly prohibited between 6 PM & 6 AM. https://t.co/n0m28kp6qP — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

In the guidelines, the state government, however, allowed shopping malls, gymnasiums to operate between Monday and Friday, subject to certain conditions. Restaurants and other hospitality services have also got permission to run their businesses on these five days with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

However, the state government did not allow cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to open business at this particular phase of unlocking.

Moreover, social, political, entertainment, academic and religious functions, sporting events, and other congregations have also been banned during this time.

The state government made it mandatory to wear masks in public places, workplaces and during movement in vehicles. Any violation in the lockdown norms will attract a fine of Rs 1000 for the first offence.

The development comes as the state reported 41,726 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 31,442 have recovered and 101 have died.