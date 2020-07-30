Unlock in Gujarat: As part of the ‘unlock 3’ amid the ongoing COVID Pandemic, the Gujarat government on Thursday announced that it will lift the night curfew and allow shops to operate till 8 pm and permit restaurants to stay open till 10 pm from August 1. Notably, this is in line with the Centre’s guidelines for Unlock 3, which will come in effect Aufust 1 onwards. “Night curfew will be completely lifted in the state from August 1,” a release issued by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government said. Apart from this, all shops will be allowed to remain open till 8 pm, while restaurants can operate till 10 pm, it added. Also Read - India COVID Update: Herd Immunity Not Strategic Option in India Now, May be Possible in Future, Says Health Ministry

Gyms and yoga centres will also be allowed to open from August 5, the release said. However, schools, coaching classes, and cinema halls will not be allowed to open in the month of August. “The state will follow the guidelines of the Centre regarding things that are not allowed to be open (like schools etc), the release stated. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones Rise to 19001 Amid Hike in COVID Cases, 14143 of Them Active

Religious functions will not be allowed for upcoming festivals in August and if the COVID-19 situation continues like this, festivals like Navratri will not be observed, the chief minister said. Also Read - Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Great Result in Monkeys

Further, starting August 1, citizens stepping out without masks will be fined Rs 500 as opposed to the previous penalty of Rs 200, he had said.

Rupani had on Wednesday said the state government’s aim was to ensure that the deadly infection does not spread even as economic activities continue in the state.

Gujarat has so far reported over 59,000 cases of coronavirus infection, while the toll stood at 2,396 in the state.