Unlock 3 in Gyms: From August 5, gyms and Yoga centres can reopen abiding by the Standard Operating Protocols, which the Centre will issue separately. From August 1, the third phase of unlocking will begin allowing a number of relaxations. However, the containment zones in the country will continue under strict lockdown.

Though cinema halls, swimming pools, schools and colleges would remain closed in the third phase, gyms and yoga centres have given go-ahead to start operations.

Gym owners have been urging the government to allow reopening as a number of professionals associated with the healthcare sector were rendered jobless. The owners were also constrained for money as they had to pay rent, EMIs etc.

Gym owners’ association in Delhi said it had submitted an SOP to G Kishan Reddy, minister of state for home affairs. Under the SOP, an overall refurbishment of gym operations has been suggested.

1. Members will have to book slots to avoid overcrowding.

2. Only a limited number of members to be allowed. depending on the area of the gym. Not more than 15 people allowed at a time even in bigger gyms.

3. Thermal screening at the entry point.

4. Mandatory use of masks

5. Social distancing to be maintained during floor exercises.

5. Showers won’t be operational.

6. Members will have to bring their water bottles.

7. Sanitising at an interval of 40 to 45 minutes.

However, concerns are being raised that even if gyms are open, they may not see the return of the members as the number of cases are at the peak right now. Plus, the operational costs will shoot up as the gyms will have to now hire extra staff only for sanitising.