Unlock 3 in Mumbai: As the curve seems to start flattening in India’s worst-hit city Mumbai, the Brihamumbai Municipality Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a detailed set of guidelines for relaxing the lockdown as part of ‘Mission Begin Again’ by Maharashtra government. Also Read - Unlock 3: Odisha Allows Banks, Insurance Companies to Function With 50% Staff Till August 31

The Mumbai civic body has allowed reopening of malls and shopping complexes from 9 AM to 7 PM from August 5. However, theatres, food courts, restaurants, bars and gaming zones continue to be prohibited. Also Read - Under Treatment For COVID, Yediyurappa Says Will Get Back to Work After Recovery; Hospital Says CM Doing Fine

The BMC also allowed government offices (excluding emergency, health & medical, treasuries, disaster mgmt, police, NIC, food & civil supply, FCI, NYK, municipal services) to function with 15 per cent strength or up to 15 people whichever is more. At the same time, private offices have been permitted to operate with up to 10 per cent strength or up to 10 people. Also Read - Mandatory BCG Vaccination Linked to Slower COVID-19 Growth

BMC eases restrictions for phased opening of lockdown under 'Mission Begin Again'. Malls/market complexes allowed from 9 am-7 pm from Aug 5 without theatres/food courts/restaurants. Kitchen of restaurant allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done. pic.twitter.com/Hq5IzKFmVA — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Here’s the detailed SOP for Mumbai:

1. All essential and non-essential shops allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 7 PM on all days of the week and on both sides of the road.

2. Street vendors and hawkers will not be allowed.

3. Malls and shopping complexes can operate from 9 AM to 7 PM from August 5.

4. All theatres, food courts, restaurants, bars and gaming zones continue to remain shut. Home-delivery for restaurants allowed and their kitchens inside the mall can function.

5. Liquor shops to operate for sale and home delivery with strict social distancing.

6. E-commerce activity allowed across sectors.

7. All industrial units, construction sites which are allowed to continue operation.

8. Outdoor activities and non-team sports like golf, outdoor gymnastics, open court tennis, badminton and malkhamb to be permitted with physical distancing.

9. Self-employed individuals like plumbers, electricians, pest control and other technicians allowed.

10. Inter-district movement allowed within MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) for essential activities and office-related work. For shopping and other activities, people are requested to visit nearby areas.

11. Marriage-related gathering allowed on open spaces, lawns, non-air-conditioned halls with limited members.

12. Offices of educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities) open for non-teaching purposes, including development of e-content, answer sheet evaluation etc.

13. Vehicular movement allowed as per central guidelines.