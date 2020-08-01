New Delhi: For the third consecutive day on Saturday, India recorded more than 50,000 fresh cases in 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Now, 10 Indian states have more than 50,000 cases. While Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have been topping the chart of highest cases for quite some time, Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Delhi’s total tally with a sudden surge. Also Read - Delhi's Second Sero Survey From Today; 'Very Technical Process', Says Health Minister Jain

Here are the states that have more than 50,000 total cases

Maharashtra: 4,22,118

Tamil Nadu: 2,45859

Andhra Pradesh: 1,40,933

Delhi: 1,35,598

Karnataka: 1,24,115

Uttar Pradesh: 85,461

West Bengal: 70,188

Gujarat: 61,438

Telangana: 62,703

Bihar: 51,233

There are 5,65,103 active cases in the country. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.53 per cent, while the fatality rate further dropped to 2.15 per cent.

As far as active COVID cases are concerned, these states have more than 10,000 active cases.

Maharashtra: 1,50,966

Andhra Pradesh: 75,720

Karnataka: 72,013

Tamil Nadu: 57,968

Uttar Pradesh: 34,968

West Bengal: 20,233

Bihar: 17,579

Tealangana: 16,796

Gujarat: 14,090

Rajasthan: 11,589

Delhi: 10,705