New Delhi: For the third consecutive day on Saturday, India recorded more than 50,000 fresh cases in 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Now, 10 Indian states have more than 50,000 cases. While Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have been topping the chart of highest cases for quite some time, Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Delhi's total tally with a sudden surge.
Here are the states that have more than 50,000 total cases
Maharashtra: 4,22,118
Tamil Nadu: 2,45859
Andhra Pradesh: 1,40,933
Delhi: 1,35,598
Karnataka: 1,24,115
Uttar Pradesh: 85,461
West Bengal: 70,188
Gujarat: 61,438
Telangana: 62,703
Bihar: 51,233
There are 5,65,103 active cases in the country. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.53 per cent, while the fatality rate further dropped to 2.15 per cent.
As far as active COVID cases are concerned, these states have more than 10,000 active cases.
Maharashtra: 1,50,966
Andhra Pradesh: 75,720
Karnataka: 72,013
Tamil Nadu: 57,968
Uttar Pradesh: 34,968
West Bengal: 20,233
Bihar: 17,579
Tealangana: 16,796
Gujarat: 14,090
Rajasthan: 11,589
Delhi: 10,705