New Delhi: Both Noida-Delhi and Ghaziabad- Delhi borders are open from August 1, in tune with the spirit of Unlock 3, under which the Centre has stipulated that no intra-state, interstate restrictions will be there from August 1. No special pass, permission is required.

Delhi and UP borders were closed on multiple occasions as the Noida and Ghaziabad authorities put the onus on Delhi for the spurt in COVID-19 cases in these two districts. The absence of any uniform rule of border curbs created inconvenience to daily commuters. The rules changed from time to time. In the earlier phases of unlock, the restrictions were arbitrary.

On Friday, the district officials clarified that there will be no border restrictions from August 1. However, weekend lockdown will be on in Uttar Pradesh, limiting the movement of individuals and vehicles. But the borders will remain open.

In Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the home ministry has made it clear that the state governments can impose additional restrictions in the containment zones. But no e-pass, a special permit should be required anywhere.

However, it is not yet clear whether e-pass is not required at all. Tamil Nadu government has said the Unlock 3 guidelines won’t make any change in the e-pass requirement. Registering on the state websites before entering the state also remains mandatory for the sake of tracking movement. For example, the Andhra Pradesh government has said people coming from other states will have to register themselves on the state website, but it won’t generate any e-pass.