Puducherry Lockdown News: Going in line with the Central government’s Unlock 3 guidelines, the Puducherry administration on Sunday withdrew the e-pass system for interstate and intrastate travels. Also Read - Puducherry Seals Border With 2 Districts of Tamil Nadu From Wednesday, Medical Services Allowed

Issuing a notification in this regard, the UT administration said the e-passes are not required to travel to and from Puducherry. Also Read - No Class 10 Exam For Students of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu; All Will be promoted to Next Class

Earlier, the state had sealed its borders with Tamil Nadu because of the coronavirus cases and had said that people with e-passes only will be allowed to enter his state. However, he state had allowed medical services without any pass. Also Read - 'It's a Human, Not Street Dog': Outrage After Puducherry Health Workers Caught on Camera Throwing Covid-19 Victim's Body into Pit

Issuing an order, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had said that people entering Puducherry from other states need to enroll themselves with the nearest Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of the locality where they are residing. People who failing to register attracted penal action against them.

On Sunday as many as 412 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the Union Territory’s count of coronavirus cases to 10,522.

“A total number of cases in the state stands at 10,522, including 3,706 active cases, 6,657 recovered cases and 159 deaths to date,” the Health Department of Puducherry said.