Unlock 3: With no night curfew and border restrictions, unlocking enters the third phase from August 1. But ground surveys reveal that the spurt in the number of the COVID-19 cases has made people wary and maximum are not in favour of visiting shopping malls and gyms — just because they have opened — fearing transmission of the disease. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Gyms: Online Slot Booking, Sanitising in Every 40-50 Minutes But Will People Visit Gyms?

Seventy-two per cent of people across the country were not in favour of visiting multiplexes and gyms, while 63 per cent were against the resumption of local train services as they feel these are risky in the current COVID-19 crisis, according to a survey. Also Read - Unlock 3 Guidelines: Night Curfew Lifted, Yoga, Gyms to Open From August 1; Check What's Allowed, What's Prohibited Here

Conducted by a social media-based platform LocalCircles, the survey showed that 72 per cent of 34,000 people across 255 districts in the country were in favour of not visiting multiplexes in the next 60 days as they feel it will be risky, while only six per cent felt otherwise. Also Read - International Flights: Unlock 3 Guidelines Out, Intl Air Travel Permitted in Limited Manner Under Vande Bharat Mission, Further Opening Later

According to the firm, the survey was carried out to “gauge the collective pulse before the announcement of the guidelines of the Unlock 3 starting August 1”.

On the issue of restarting metro and local train services from August 1, 63 per cent of the respondents said they are against it, while 29 per cent are willing to avail it, the surveyor said.

Regarding international air travel, 62 per cent of the respondents are against its restart from next month, while 31 per cent are in favour of it.

The government had set up bilateral ‘air bubbles’ with countries like the US, Germany and France for repatriation purposes, while it is looking at similar arrangements with Canada, the UK and the UAE.

(with PTI Inputs)