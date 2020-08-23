Delhi Metro Reopening News: At a time when the Central government is planning to issue guidelines for Unlock 4 from September 1, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he has requested the Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner. Also Read - Delhi Records 1450 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hours; Kejriwal Says COVID Situation Under Control Now

Kejriwal said that the Delhi Metro services now can be opened on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control now. He also hoped that the Centre will take a decision soon.

"We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will take a decision soon," Kejriwal said.

We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as #COVID19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will take a decision soon: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/wFYeaR9OXo — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that the metro services in Delhi may resume from September for 15 days on a trial basis. It was also reported that only 50 passengers will be allowed in a coach and the metro will be opened for essential services only.

The development comes as DMRC chief Mangu Singh on August 20 inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with proper safety protocols.

“MD-DMRC Dr Mangu Singh inspected the Rajiv Chowk metro station today. The routine inspection was part of checking the effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities,” the DMRC tweeted.

As per reports, the Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services late March due to COVID-19 situation.