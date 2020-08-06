Unlock 3 in Assam: Days after issuing guidelines for Unlock 3 in the state, the Assam government on Thursday allowed bars with licenses to serve liquor. The state government said the licensed bars should adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms. Also Read - India-China Border Tension Stiffens, Army Chief Naravane Heads to Assam Amid Ladakh Talks

On August 2, the state government had issued a new set of guidelines, allowing inter-district movement on two days of the week, and hundred per cent office attendance from Monday to Friday.

However, the state government continued night curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM on all days and total lockdown on weekends.

It said the central and state government offices, including banks, insurance companies and Non Banking Financial Companies should be allowed to operate with hundred per cent attendance.

The development comes as the number of people infected by the coronavirus in Assam crossed the 50,000-mark on Wednesday with 2,284 new infections, while the death toll reached 121 with six more fatalities. The total positive cases have now reached to 50,445, while the death toll due to COVID-19 is 121.

Among the new cases, 362 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 177 from Dibrugarh, 157 from Nagaon and 123 from Kamrup Rural.

So far, 2,009 Assam Police personnel have tested positive for the virus, of whom five have died, 1,413 have recovered and 546 have rejoined duty.