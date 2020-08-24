New Delhi: In an effort to revive the economic activities, the weekly markets were on Monday reopened in Delhi after a gap of over 150 days with strict covid guidelines in place. Also Read - Weather Update: Heavy Rains Likely in Delhi From Wednesday, Predicts IMD

Part of the protective measures, vendors were seen wearing face masks. The six-feet distance was also maintained between two stalls. The authorities allowed the markets to reopen on a trial basis till August 30.

At the weekly market in Acharya Niketan in Mayur Vihar, hawkers and vendors wore face covers while policemen maintained vigil to ensure social distancing.

The weekly market in Ranjeet Nagar reopened on Monday and COVID-19 protocols were followed by buyers and sellers.

The development comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week allowed weekly markets to open on a trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures.

However, the weekly markets were not allowed to open in COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital.

During this time, the weekly markets will be permitted to open from 4 PM to 10 PM and not more than two buyers will be allowed to be at any stall at a time.

In the wake of the nationwide lockdown, the weekly markets were closed in the national capital since March 23.

Weekly markets in Pushp Vihar, Najafgarh, Shiv Nagar, Nizamuddin, Malka Ganj, Ranjeet Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Mangolpuri, A Block Shastri Nagar, and Kheran Kalan among others reopened on Monday.

