Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced fresh guidelines for Unlock 4, which will come into effect from September 1. Under the fourth phase of unlock, the government has allowed more activities to resume in areas outside the containment Zones. Also Read - Unlock 4.0: States, UTs Can't Impose Lockdown Outside Containment Zones, Says Govt

However, lockdown will be be implemented strictly in the containment zones. “Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 30th September, 2020″, the government notification read, adding that strict containment measures will be enforced, allowing only essential activities.

It stated that the containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfares) with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission.

“These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW”, it added.