New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, allowing more activities outside the containment zones. In ‘Unlock 4’, which will come into effect from September 1, the process of phased reopening of activities has been extended further. Also Read - Ray of Hope: 110-year-old Kerala Woman Beats COVID, Discharged From Hospital

Under the fourth phase of Unlock 4, Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner. However, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Religious, Social Programmes Restricted in State Till Sept 30; Weekend Shutdown to be Strictly Implemented

The new guidelines, which will remain force till September 30, are based on feedback received from States, UTs and extensive consultation held with related Central ministries and department. Also Read - Schools Can't Charge Annual And Development Fees Until They Reopen: Court

All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.