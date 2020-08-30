New Delhi: In Line with Centre’s guidelines, services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network said that it will resume its services on Aqua Line for public from Sept 7 onwards in caliberated manner. Also Read - Over 78,000 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 35 Lakh-Mark Ahead of Unlock 4

"Further details on its functioning and usage by general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued", NMRC added.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner.

“Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA”, said a statement issued by MHA.

The new guidelines, issued yesterday, were based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.