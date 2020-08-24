Unlock 4.0 News: A day after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it is ready to restart operations with COVID-19 guidelines in place, India Today has reported that under the guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to allow all metro services across the country to resume operations. Also Read - Delhi Metro Reopening News: Ready With COVID Guidelines to Commence Operations, Says DMRC

The guidelines for Unlock 4.0 will be released soon, the report said, adding that educational institutions, however, will continue to remain closed.

Also, bars, which are yet to be allowed to reopen, might be allowed to sell liquor for take away, the report further stated.

Notably, Metro operations across the country have been suspended since March 22, in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus far, four stages of nationwide lockdown and two stages of the subsequent Unlock have passed, with Unlock 3.0 currently in progress, but Metro services remain suspended.

Also on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to the Centre to allow metro services to resume, at least on a trial basis, ‘as the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control now’.

Unlock 4.0, meanwhile, is likely to be in effect from September 1-30.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded a spike of 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 31,06,348. This includes 23,38,035 recoveries, 7,10,771 active case and 57,542 deaths.