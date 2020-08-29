New Delhi: In a big relief for people across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday lifted restriction on the inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, starting September 1. Notably, the MHA has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment Zones as part of Unlock 4, that will come into effect from next month. Also Read - Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh Tests COVID-19 Negative After Testing Positive 3 Weeks Back, Says 'It Was Challenging'

"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements", said a statement issued the MHA.

During Unlock 4, international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the Home Ministry, will also remain suspended till further orders. Besides, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30.

However, metro operations will resume from September 7 in a graded manner. “Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA”, the MHA said.

The Centre has also permitted social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory directives like wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand washing or use of sanitiser.