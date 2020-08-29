New Delhi: In the centre’s latest Unlock 4 guidelines, states and Union Territories are not allowed to impose any localised lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Union government. Also Read - Unlock 4 Guidelines Out: What's Allowed, What's Prohibited | Check Complete List Here

"State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government", the Home Ministry said in a notification issued on Saturday evening.

However, it asserted that lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till September 30.

The MHA said that the containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. “Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed”, it added.

The government stated that the containment zones will be notified on the websites of the district collectors and by the States/ UTs.

Furthermore, the government advised vulnerable persons —– persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, to stay at home (except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes).