New Delhi: Going in line with the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Central government, the Delhi government on Thursday allowed the bars to reopen in the national capital from September 9 on a trial basis till month-end.

In this regard, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved Arvind Kejriwal government's proposal to reopen bars in the national capital from next week.

As per the latest guidelines, hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital will be allowed to serve liquor from next week.

While opening for business, these bars and pubs will have to follow (SOP) standard operating procedure of the Central government.

The move to open bars in Delhi comes days after states like West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reopened bars and pubs in their states. Issuing guidelines for Unlock 4, the Union Home Ministry had allowed the reopening of bars in the country.

SOPs for bars:

1) Wearing masks is compulsory for all in the bars and pubs in the national capital.

2) These establishments will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity to maintain social distancing.

3) The use of hand sanitizer is a must while availing services at these places.

4) Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued Standard Operating Procedure for operationalisation of bars in Delhi.

5) Bars in containment zones to remain closed, only asymptomatic staff/customers allowed entry & not more than 50% of approved seating capacity to be allowed.