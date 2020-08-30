New Delhi: In the first three phases of unlocking, Centre placed more importance on local measures taken by the local administrations according to the ground-level situation. The Centre had agreed that the COVID-19 situation Also Read - Unlock 4: Delhi Metro to Resume Services Amid Spike of COVID-19 Cases in Capital, SOP to be Announced Soon

In a marked departure from that approach, the MHA, in its Unlock 4 guideline, has specifically mentioned the state governments won't be able to impose lockdowns outside containment zones.

"State/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown, outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the Unlock 4 letter sent to the states said.

Till unlock 3, the state governments were authorised to decide local lockdowns. The Centre believed that one containment approach doesn’t fit all. The states are reaching their peaks at different time, thereby requiring different strategies to fight COVID-19. Several state governments have already announced the extension of local lockdowns. West Bengal government has announced September dates of bi-weekly lockdowns — a containment strategy the government adopted from August.

Several other states are observing weekend lockdowns.

The unlock 4 guideline, however, leaves leeway for such local lockdowns. If the states want to impose any lockdown outside the containment zones, they will have to consult with the Centre.

There will be no interstate, intrastate travel curbs, the unlock 4 guidelines said.