Unlock 4 in Assam: Easing restrictions to facilitate more economic activities in the state, the Assam government on Friday evening withdrew the weekend lockdown and night curfew in the state after many months.

Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that the restrictions, however, will continue in the containment zones till September 30. A notification in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

To contain the spread of virus, night curfew and weekend lockdown were imposed across the state and inter-district movements were prohibited since June 28.

The order from the state government also included list of activities which are allowed outside the containment zones along with the restrictions which will remain in force till further order.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till September 30, but online and distance learning will continue.

Fifty per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend the educational institutions at a time for on-line teaching/tele-counselling and related works only in areas outside the containment zones, the order stated.

Students of Class Nine to 12 are allowed to visit schools on voluntary basis and with written consent from parents for guidance from teachers only.

Skill and entrepreneurship training will be permitted with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols while higher education institutions are allowed to operate only for research and unavoidable laboratory/experimental works.

Public transport will operate from September 7 with strict compliance to social distancing and other COVID protocols, the order stated.

There will be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods with no separate passes or permits required.

In the containment zones, lockdown shall remain in force till September 30 and it will be demarcated by the District Magistrates with the sole objective of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19 by ensuring that there is no movement of people in or out of such zones except for emergency and medical purposes, the order stated.

(with inputs from PTI)