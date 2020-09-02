New Delhi: Going in line with the Central government’s Unlock 4 guidelines, the Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday decided to discontinue odd-even closure of shops in congested markets from September 4. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Centre Allows Airlines to Increase Passenger Flights to 60% of pre-COVID Services

Issuing an order, the Chandigarh Administration said that the responsibility of maintaining social distancing and ensuring mask-wearing will be on shop owners.

"It has been decided to discontinue odd-even closure of shops in congested markets from 4th September. Responsibility of maintaining social distancing and ensuring mask-wearing will be on shop owners," the Chandigarh Administration said.

The Chandigarh Administration also decided that the inter-state bus operations should be resumed at the earliest.

The development comes at a time when Chandigarh on Wednesday record two fatalities, taking the total death toll to 59, while 239 new cases took the infection tally to 4,789 in Union Territory.

A total 119 more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 2,670.