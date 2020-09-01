New Delhi: The Unlock 4 as announced by the Central government commenced on Tuesday across the country with most of the states further easing restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of commercial establishments. Also Read - Unlock 4: Gujarat Allows Bus Services at 50% Capacity; Cinema Halls, Pools to Remain Closed

Many states opened bars and hotels to restart economic activities, while temples such as the Madurai Meenakshi and the Konark reopened with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place.

While Punjab decided to continue with the lockdown restrictions in September, others states like Himachal Pradesh are persisting with the curbs on inter-state transport.

Announcing fresh guidelines, Uttar Pradesh said shops in the state will remain closed only on Sundays, instead of the two-day weekend lockdown.

The government had in July announced that shops and offices would remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

After nearly five months, bars and restaurants opened in states like Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Centre had allowed reopening of bars under the Unlock 4 guidelines.

After a gap of 68 days, government-run buses resumed operations in a limited manner in Tamil Nadu except Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

On the other hand, the Karnataka government allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor from Tuesday with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district, a major tourist attraction, was on Tuesday re-opened for visitors after remaining closed for more than five months, an official said.

Notably, Goa Airport on Tuesday announced it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travellers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival, as apart of easing of restrictions under ‘Unlock 4’.

In Maharashtra, restriction on inter-district movement of persons and goods has been lifted and e-pass will not be required for undertaking such a journey from September 2.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced withdrawal of statewide lockdown on Sundays following the direction.

The Punjab government has said all existing restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, including weekend lockdown, will be in place in all 167 municipal towns of the state till the end of September.

The West Bengal government has decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12.

Significantly, Unlock 4 came into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30.

(With inputs from PTI)