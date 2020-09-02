Delhi Metro Reopening: A sigh of relief! Delhi Metro on Wednesday finally got clearance by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for the restarting of metro rail services in the national capital region after five-month-long shutdown in view of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: 'Even Face Shield, N-95 Mask Together Can't Stop COVID-19'

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of the 'Unlock 4' guidelines last week, the Union government had permitted to resume metro services across India from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

Popular cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad, among others have already prepared their draft SOPs for clearance from the Centre.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) ministry and Home Ministry will discuss the individual state metro guidelines and the SOPs will be finalised today. Officials said that wearing a mask and social distancing norms will be strictly followed once metro trains start operating.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be resuming its services from September 7. The Delhi government said it is preparing a list of stations where the metro services are being restored and it will be made public soon.

The Kejriwal-led government has already said no tokens will be issued to passengers due to its high risk of spreading the virus and passengers will be able to travel only with smart cards. Furthermore, to enable contactless travel and digital methods, no cash transactions will be accepted at metro stations to recharge smart cards.

Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1300 crore since the closure of services since late March due to the COVID-19 situation. On regular days, the average daily ridership of DMRC is over 26 lakh.