New Delhi: If the home ministry gives a go-ahead to the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation to resume metro services in the Delhi-NCR areas, the DMRC authorities will not open all gates — to naturally restrict the number of passengers. There are 671 gates in Delhi Metro. Only 257 will be open if services resume from September.

One entrance and one exit gates will be open for every station, excluding busy stations like Noida Sector 16, Noida Sector 15, Botanical Garden, Noida City Centre, Kashmere Gate, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Azadpur, Inderlok, Karkardooma, Kaushambi, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir etc.

Trains will be less frequent, will halt longer at every station. At terminal stations, trains will stop for a longer time with all gates open so that fresh air can enter the coaches.

Earlier, the DMRC had drafted plans of maintaining social distancing inside the coaches and at the platforms.

It is being speculated that the Centre will allow metro services in a restricted manner — possibly for essential and government staff only. Delhi and West Bengal governments are in favour of the resumption of the metro services.