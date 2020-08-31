New Delhi: Good news for tipplers, bars will be allowed to open in Goa from September 1 as part of Unlock 4, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Monday. He said that that the state will strictly follow the home ministry guidelines and take necessary precautions for the reopening of bars. Also Read - Unlock 4: Maharashtra Allows Inter-district Transport of Goods, Extends Lockdown Till Sept 30

“Bars will be opened from tomorrow. Social distancing will be compulsory,” Sawant said. Also Read - Noida Lockdown: Weekend Curfew Extended Till September 30, Metro Services to Resume For Unlock 4

Goa has over 10,000 licensed bars across the state that have faced tremendous financial losses during the coronavirus-infused lockdown. Bar owners had been repeatedly urging CM Sawant to reopen the bars to revive the state’s economy. Also Read - Unlock 4: International Flights Banned Till September 30; Vande Bharat Mission to Continue For Now

However, beach-side shacks are likely to be allowed to reopen from October, when the tourist season begins on the coastal belt.

Goa recorded at least 451 new cases as per the Sunday bulletin, taking the state’s COVID caseload to 17,004. There are 3,635 active cases and 13,186 recoveries, while 183 people have died due to the viral disease.