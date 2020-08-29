Unlock 4.0: The unlock 4 guidelines were released by the Centre on Saturday. The guidelines will come into effect from September 1 and will remain in force till the end of the month. Check below the list of what’s allowed and what prohibited during the unlock 4 period: Also Read - Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Metro Services to Resume From Sept 7; Lockdown to Continue in Containment Zones Till Sept 30

What's allowed:

1) There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, and no separate permission/ e-permit will be required for such movements during Unlock 4. In a statement the MHA said, "State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government."

2) The Centre has decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

3) The MHA has also permitted social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory directives like wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand washing or use of sanitiser.

4) Open air theatres will also be permitted from September 21.

What’s prohibited:

1) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30. (Click here for complete story)