Unlock 4 in Gujarat Latest News: As per of the Central government’s guidelines for Unlock 4, the Gujarat government on Tuesday allowed bus services in the state with at 50 per cent capacity outside containment zones. Also Read - Unlock 4: Weekly Markets in Uttar Pradesh to Remain Open on All Days Except Sunday

However, the cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks will remain closed in the state as per COVID-19 containment guidelines issued by the state government for September. Also Read - India Enters 'Unlock 4' Amid Unabated Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Total Tally Nears 37 Lakh-Mark

To ease the lockdown norms under ‘Unlock 4’, restrictions on shop timings, which was 9 PM earlier, have been done away with, while restaurants have been allowed to operate till 11 PM, with no time curbs on takeaway service. Also Read - Unlock 4: Goa to Open Bars Across State From September 1, Beach Shacks to Remain Shut

Restaurants were earlier allowed to operate till 10 PM. The guidelines, issued on Monday, stated that open air theatres can start from September 21.

The state government did not allow schools, colleges, educational institutions to open during the month, though online classes and tele-counselling will be encouraged.

Moreover, the state state government has allowed gatherings of up to 100 people for social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political activities from September 21.

The development comes at a time when Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 1,310 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 97,745.

With 14 new fatalities, the death toll in the state due to the pandemic rose to 3,036. On the other hand, 1,131 patients were discharged from hospitals, so the number of recovered patients rose to 78,913.

Surat district reported the highest 289 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 159, Rajkot 125, Vadodara 121, Jamnagar 113, Bhavnagar 53, Panchmahal and Gandhinagar 37 each, Amreli 31, Mehsana 30, Patan 26, Bharuch 25, Morbi 23, Kutch, Navsari and Surendranagar 20 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 19, Dahod 16, Banaskantha 15.