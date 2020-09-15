New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed inter-state travel without an e-pass after shutting borders for more than five months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. the state cabinet has, however, decided not to resume inter-state transport buses as of now. Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Visit to Delhi; Under Home Isolation

Last month, Himachal Pradesh had relaxed lockdown norms for tourists and allowed a streamlined interstate movement with e-passes in efforts to revive the tourism industry, the biggest profit-making sector of the state.

The state government had permitted the entrance of tourists who bring along Covid-19 negative reports/certificates.

Notably, the Himalayan state recorded eight more deaths to the viral infection, pushing the COVID death toll to 89, while the positive count mounted to 10,060 with 143 fresh cases being reported today morning.

Of the new cases, 76 were reported from Mandi, 30 from Kangra, 12 from Sirmaur, eight from Shimla, seven from Kullu, five from Chamba, four from Bilaspur and one from Hamirpur, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal told PTI.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 6,167, the official said, adding that at least 15 patients have migrated.

Currently, Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 828, followed by Kangra 636, Mandi 569, Una 358, Sirmaur 311, Shimla 288, Bilaspur 184, Chamba 134, Hamirpur 129, Kullu 110, Kinnaur 42 and Lahaul-Spiti 21, the data stated.