Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail will resume its operations from September 7 with the Telangana government on Tuesday permitting it to operate the service.

The state government, which issued 'Unlock 4' guidelines on Tuesday, permitted the Metro Rail to operate from September 7 in a graded manner, under a Government Order (GO) issued following Unlock-4 guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs two days ago.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) had suspended commercial operations from March 22.

India’s second largest metro rail network, HMRL was operating 55 trains every day, carrying about 4.5 lakh passengers before services were suspended with the imposition of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the GO, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will remain closed across the state.

The orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar permitted calling maximum of 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for online classes related work from September 21.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons and by following health protocol, will be permitted from September 21.

Marriage related gatherings will be permitted with a maximum of 50 participants. Last rites with a maximum of 20 people will continue to be allowed up to September 20 and from September 21, a maximum of 100 people will be permitted.

Open air theatres will be permitted from September 21. Bars and clubs shall remain closed and separate orders will be issued for their opening, reads the GO.