Unlock 4 in Bengaluru: As India entered the 'Unlock 4' phase, the Karnataka government allowed bars, pubs and clubs to reopen for business, with 50 per cent seating capacity, across the city. Notably, nearly 600 bars and pubs across the IT capital were forced to shut after the government the COVID lockdown on March 25.

"As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the guidelines of the state government, we have allowed bars, pubs and clubs to reopen for business across the city and state," Karnataka Additional Excise Commissioner Venkat Raja told IANS.

As per the 'Unlock 4′ guidelines, bars and pubs can serve 50 per cent of customers at a time in their premises as per their seating capacity to ensure 6-feet physical distancing is maintained. The owners will also need to sanitise the area and tables after one set of customers leave and before other customers occupy them for drinks with snacks.

“All customers are screened at the entrance to ensure they are free from fever or virus and allowed inside with face mask and after washing hands with santiser,” state federation of wine merchants’ association Govindraj Hegde said.

“As stipulated in the OSP, the air-conditioning in all bars and pubs has been set on 24-30 degrees Celsius. Orders are placed contactless and payment through digital mode to avoid touching any surface or object,” Hegde said.

It must be noted that though the state government reopened liquor sale through retail outlets on May 4 and allowed bars and pubs to sell their stock piled up due to lockdown from June 8, serving drinks were not allowed till August 31.

Restaurants have also been allowed to serve liquor along with food as per guidelines.