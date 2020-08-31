New Delhi: Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to continue lockdown in containment zones till September 30. However, in line with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21. Besides, inter-state and intra-state travel of people and movement of goods will be allowed from Tuesday. Also Read - Jeyaraj & Bennicks Re-Run? Another Case of Alleged Assault by Cops Emerges From Thoothukudi's Sathankulam

"Lockdown to remain implemented in containment zones till 30th September. Under relaxed norms, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21. Inter-state and within state travel of individuals and movement of goods permitted",a notification issued by the Gehlot government stated on Monday.

This comes days after the Centre announced fresh guidelines for 'Unlock 4', that will come into effect from September 1. Under the fourth phase of unlock, the government has allowed more activities to resume in areas outside the containment Zones.

However, lockdown will be be implemented strictly in the containment zones. “Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 30th September, 2020″, the government notification read, adding that strict containment measures will be enforced, allowing only essential activities.