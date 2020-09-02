Unlock 4 in Tamil Nadu: Going in line with the Central government’s Unlock 4 guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed inter-district bus transport and passenger train services to resume operation from September 7. Also Read - Unlock 4: Delhi Metro Gets Clearance For Restoring Services on September 7, to Release SOP Soon

Issuing guidelines, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that effective September 7, passenger train services within Tamil Nadu will be allowed. Palaniswami also added that from September 7, inter-district bus transport across Tamil Nadu will be permitted.

“Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

He added that while the bus transport is allowed only within districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another.

The development comes at a time when Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,928 new COVID cases taking the tally to 4,33,969. The state also recorded 96 deaths in 24 hours, taking total toll to 7,418.

With 6,031 recoveries, the active cases stood at 52,379 and in total 3,74,172 people have got cured. Out of the over 5,900 new infections, the state capital shared 1,084 and the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu.