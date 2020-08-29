New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ that will come into effect from September 1. During the fourth phase of ‘Unlock’, there will be tno restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, and no separate permission/ e-permit will be required for such movements during Unlock 4. Besides, the government has also allowed metro rail services to resume. However, the new guidelines have no mention of resuming commercial international flights to/from country. Also Read - Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Metro Services to Resume From Sept 7; Lockdown to Continue in Containment Zones Till Sept 30

In a statement the MHA said,”Movement by passenger trains; domestic passenger air travel; a movement of a person on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued.” Also Read - Unlock 4.0: No e-Pass Required as Govt Lifts Restrictions on Movement of People, Goods From Sept 1

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had stated that the full-fledged resumption of international flight operations will depend on Coronavirus situation all over the world and that it can take some time given how tense the COVID situation currently is across the world.

“Some international air operations have started already. Passengers are allowed to go from and come to India. It depends on the bubble arrangement we have with countries like UK, US, France,” DGCA chief Arun Kumar had said.

Earlier, aviation regulator DGCA had extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of scheduled international commercial services was till July 31.