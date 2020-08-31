West Bengal Lockdown: The West Bengal government on Monday extended the coronavirus-infused lockdown restrictions till September 30 to contain the spread of the viral disease. However, metro rail services in the state will begin after September 7, in line with the Union Home Ministry guidelines for Unlock 4. Also Read - Noida Lockdown: Weekend Curfew Extended Till September 30, Metro Services to Resume For Unlock 4

There will be a strict curfew in areas under containment zones, whereas a bi-weekly lockdown will be observed across the state on the dates announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As of now, West Bengal will observe a complete lockdown on September 7 (Monday), September 11 (Friday) and September 12 (Saturday). More dates are expected to be announced after a review meeting.

West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30. Metro rail service to resume in graded manner with effect from September 8. pic.twitter.com/twLRa3Lv5B — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

What’s prohibited under Unlock 4 guidelines for West Bengal:

1. All schools, ICDS centres, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will remain closed till September 30.

2. Cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools and entertainment parks will remain closed.

3. Social, religious, cultural gatherings and congregations allowed with up to 50 people as per earlier order.

What’s relaxed for Unlock 4:

1. Open-air theatres will be allowed to reopen with necessary precautions from September 21.

2. Metro rail services will resume in a graded manner from September 8.

Additionally, all economic relaxations under the Centre’s guidelines will be adhered to in West Bengal, barring the lockdown days.