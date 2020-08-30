Delhi Metro Reopening News: A day after the Central government announced that the metro services will be reopened across the country from September 7, the Delhi government o Sunday said that a list of stations where Metro travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon. Also Read - Unlock in Delhi: Weekly Markets Can Remain Open on Trial Basis Till September 6 | Read Details

With COVID guidelines in place, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be resuming its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner after being shut for more than five months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government said in a statement said that no tokens will be issued to passengers due to its high risk of spreading the virus, and there will be a system of purchasing smart cards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only with smart cards.

Talking further about the new preparations, the Delhi government said to ensure contactless travel, digital methods will be enabled to recharge smart cards and all measures will be taken to ensure the mandatory social distance of one meter between passengers in the train.

If a passenger is found to be travelling in violation of the rules, the Delhi government said the DMRC officials and police officers deployed have been given the power to generate a challan in the name of the violating passenger.

The air condition in the coaches will be operated as per new guidelines so that there is a constant flow of fresh air in the train.

“As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC on Saturday had said that the details on the metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on metro is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days.

As per updates, Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1300 crore since the closure of services since late March due to the COVID-19 situation. On regular days, the average daily ridership of DMRC is over 26 lakh.