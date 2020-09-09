New Delhi: Giving more relaxations to economic activities in the state, the Punjab government on Wednesday withdrew night curfew on Saturdays and imposed it only on Sundays till September 30. Also Read - Outrage in Pakistan After Robbers Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her 3 Children in Punjab Province

“The State Government of Punjab announces that curfew would remain imposed only on all Sundays in all the 167 municipal towns of the State up to September 30 and no curfew to be imposed on Saturdays,” Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. Also Read - Panic in Ghaziabad After 'Dead Body' Found on Roadside, Turns Out to be Sleeping Man | Hilarious Video Goes Viral

The move comes after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reviewed the COVID-19 situation and directed to relax some of the restrictions in urban areas. Also Read - Unlock 4: Over 33000 Commuters Avail Services in Delhi Metro on Day 3 of Reopening, Says DMRC

However, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 9:30 PM to 5 AM within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week.

Other essential activities and services such as movement of people and goods on national and state highways, inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes would be permitted.

The state government allowed essential services related to health, agriculture and linked activities, dairying and fishery activities, banks, ATMs, stock markets, insurance companies, on-line teaching, public utilities and public transport.

During this time, shops/malls, except those dealing in essential commodities, would be allowed to remain open till 9 PM from Monday to Saturday but would be closed in all cities on Sunday. Shops/Malls dealing in essentials would be open even on the weekend till 9 PM.