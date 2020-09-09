Delhi Metro Latest News: Resuming services nearly after five months, the DMRC on Wednesday said that over 33,000 commuters have availed services in Delhi Metro on the third day of reopening in the national capital. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

The DMRC had on Monday said that over 15,000 commuters travelled on the Delhi Metro which resumed services on its Yellow Line with curtailed operations.

Notably, Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line also resumed services with curtailed operation timings on Wednesday. Trains operated in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening in the first stage.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, since the closure of the urban transporter on March 22.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours — 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM. Metro services in Delhi-NCR was closed since March 22 due to the pandemic.