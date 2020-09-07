Punjab Lockdown News: Going in line with the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Centre, the Punjab government on Monday relaxed the lockdown norms in the state and allowed hotels and restaurants to operate on all days. Also Read - Punjab Needs Doctors: Amid COVID-19, Retirement of Medical Specialists in State Extended For 3 Months

Issuing a statement, Punjab Chief Minister's Office said that CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced some relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 PM.

The CMO also added that the night curfew will be in place in all cities and towns from 9:30 PM to 5 AM, as per revised lockdown norms.

“The night curfew will be in place in all cities/towns now from 9:30 PM to 5 AM, as per revised decision. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, till 9 PM, after which home delivery of food will be allowed, as per revised guidelines.” The Punjab CMO said.

However, the ban on all social, political and religious gatherings and protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force throughout the state, while gatherings relating to weddings and funerals shall be limited to 30 and 20 people respectively.

Earlier in the day, CM Amarinder Singh announced a three-month extension of services for all retiring doctors and specialists amid the spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

Punjab on Sunday recorded single-day highest spike of 1,946 new coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 63,473 in the state. Fifty-four more COVID-19 deaths took the toll to 1,862 in the state, according to a government medical bulletin.