New Delhi: The fourth and the last phase of unlocking, which will begin from September 1, will see two major national-level examinations being held. Though the ministry of home affairs has not yet issued any guideline for Unlock 4, it is inevitable that the states will have to open up to a great extent to facilitate the exams unless the exams are postponed.

From September 1 to 6, JEE (Main) exams will be held across the country. The NTA has asserted that 99 per cent candidates will get their choice of centres. However, local transport will have to be started in the full swing to ensure that the candidates reach their exam centres on time.

The home ministry has made it clear that from September, there will be no border restriction. No e-pass should be needed for inter-district travel. This rule has already in place in August, but several states imposed border lockdown in the view of the local COVId-19 situation. Last week, the Centre issued another reminder to the states asking them to not obstruct inter-district movement.

For JEE and NEET, the states will have to ease intra-district movement as well.

NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, which is a Sunday. Several states have been observing weekend lockdowns. Even if they decide to continue weekend lockdown in September, they will have to withdraw lockdown on September 13.

NTA has already approached the state governments, local administrations seeking co-operation for the peaceful conduction of the examinations.

As several NRI students will be appearing in NEET 2020, the hotels have to be functional as they will arrive early to spend the 14 days’ quarantine period. Though the Centre had given a nod to open hotels, many states waited for the COVID-19 cases to subside.