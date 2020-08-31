New Delhi: To contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to continue with weekend lockdown for another month. This comes despite the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines which said that states/UTs can’t impose local lockdowns outside containment zones. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Public Transport to Stay Off Roads, Offices And Markets Shut Today

“State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government”, the Home Ministry said in a notification issued on Saturday evening. Also Read - Census, NPR May Not be Updated This Year as COVID Assumes Priority For Centre

On the other hand, in line with the MHA’s guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the metro services to reopen in the state in phased manner from September 7. The state government has also allowed cinema halls, swimming pools and theatres to resume its services from September 21. However, the schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutes will remain closed till September 30. Also Read - Puducherry Health Minister Cleans Toilet in Hospital After Relatives of COVID Patients Complaint of Poor Maintenance

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana Government had withdrawn its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing the Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines.

In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said,“Under Unlock 4, the Central government has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones), so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, there will be no lockdown now”.