Unlock 4 in Uttar Pradesh: Giving further relaxations to the economic activities in the state, the uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revised the lockdown norms and withdrew the weekend curbs on markers.

Issuing an order, the state government revoked its earlier order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, and reverted to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement.

The move was taken after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with cabinet officians and said that markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday.

However, hotels and restaurants should be made operational in all areas, except containment zones, and it should be ensured that all safety measures are followed.

The chief minister asked officials to take measures for the protection of health workers from the infection.

During the review meeting, the CM also directed officials to speed up development work at seven cities under the Smart City Project.

The coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday went up to 42,80,422 with 75,809 fresh cases in 24 hours. A record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.7 per cent.