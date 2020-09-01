New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government released the detailed guidelines for Unlock 4, or the fourth phase of relaxations on coronavirus lockdown and extended the weekend lockdown for another month. However, weekly markets will be closed only on Sundays, the state cabinet said on Tuesday. Also Read - Noble Initiative: Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Opens Low-Cost Dispensary Amid Covid-19, Serves 1 Lakh on First Day

Chief Minister Adiityanath had earlier said that all markets in state will remain shut on Saturday and Sunday for sanitisation and fogging as the state observes a bi-weekly lockdown. Also Read - Lockdown Extended Till September 30: Strict Restrictions to be Implemented in These States Till The End of This Month | Full List

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana Government had withdrawn its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing the Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines. Also Read - COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh to Begin Sero Survey From September 4, Three Weeks Ahead of Schedule

Meanwhile, the UP government announced several relaxations including the reopening of metro services in a phased manner from September 7.

Moreover, from September 21, 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff can be called for online education work and students of Class 9 to 12 who live outside containment zones can visit schools voluntarily with written consent from their parents.

While open-air theatres have been allowed to reopen from September 21, cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks in the state will continue to remain shut for now.