New Delhi: From September 1, the fourth phase of unlocking will begin across the country with more relaxations on cards. While it has been reported that the Centre may allow metro trains to resume operations, demands to resume local train services are also growing. Local trains or suburban trains are lifelines for Mumbai and Kolkata for people who come to the city from other districts. These train services have been stopped since March. Though workplaces have resumed operations, local trains are still not fully functional, creating inconvenience to workers who have to report to the office every day. Other public transports are also limited in numbers.

Maharashtra: The Central Railway, which operated Mumbai locals, is ready for the resumption of Mumbai locals for the general public from September 1. It is awaiting the nod of the state government and the railway authorities. Services for essential staff commenced on July 1.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has requested the railway board to resume local train services. The state will also be allowing flights from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Ahmedabad — which were earlier barred.

Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi government has been demanding the resumption of Delhi Metro since the last month. The DMRC authorities prepared the social distancing SOP earlier, which are being revised now.

State governments want to resume local train services but it is difficult to monitor whether proper social distancing is being maintained inside the coaches.