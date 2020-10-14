Lucknow: Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in Uttar Pradesh are set to reopen from Thursday after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh government issued Covid-19 guidelines on Tuesday for cinema halls ahead of the reopening. Also Read - Unlock 5: No Delivery of Food/Beverage Inside Cinema Hall, Mandatory Face Masks -Read Detailed SOPs

The guidelines have been issued for opening of cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres located outside containment zones, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said in a statement.

COVID-19 protocol of the Centre and state government should be strictly adhered to, failing which action will be initiated under the IPC and Disaster Management Act, the statement said.

Here are the new rules which will have to be followed by movie goers and cinemas in UP:

> There should be minimum six feet of distance between two individuals in the common area and waiting area.

> Arrangement of contactless sanitiser should be made.

> Thermal screening of individuals will be done before they enter the auditorium. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry, according to the statement.

> To ensure that 50 per cent occupancy is adhered to, tape in the shape of cross should be put on seats not meant for sitting. Information about the seats not meant for sitting should also be displayed at the booking window.

> To ensure contact tracing, phone numbers of customers should be taken.

> The intervals of different shows should be staggered and efforts should be made to ensure that there is no crowding in toilets. Adequate food counters should be made.

> The temperature of the air conditioner should be set at 24-30 degrees Celsius and there should be cross ventilation.

> Limited people should be allowed in lifts.

> The halls should be cleaned after every show.

(With inputs from PTI)