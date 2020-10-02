Lockdown Extension News: While the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for ‘Unlock 5’, allowing more relaxations outside the containment zones, several states, on the other hand, have extended lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots till October 31 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission. Also Read - Major Relief to IT Professionals: US Judge Blocks Enforcement of H-1B Visa Ban by Trump Admin

Check state-wise details here:

Maharashtra: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown in the containment zones with further relaxations till October 30. However, outside COVID hotspots, hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars can operate from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50 percent or as prescribed by local authorities. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit Indian states by the pandemic. It has registered over 1.4 million cases and 37,056 deaths till now.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has also extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till the end of this month. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswam, however, stated that the shutdown will be implemented mostly on containment zones. He said that the essential items and all the relaxations already announced under the state’s unlock guidelines will be in place.

On the other hand, several states have announced sepatate guidelines, allowing more relaxations.

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered more relaxations in the states and lifted the night curfew. Issuing guidelines, the chief minister’s office said that the state government has withdrawn Sunday lockdown and directed the DGP to strictly enforce wearing of masks and other safety norms.

Uttar Pradesh: UP government has allowed schools and other educational institutions outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen gradually after October 15. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said district administrations will assess the coronavirus situation in their respective jurisdictions and decide in consultation with the management of schools and other educational institutions when to reopen. He, however, said online education would be encouraged.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government has allowed places of worship to open outside the containment zones in the state from October 8, while announcing that Durga Puja will be permitted this year only at homes, temples and small pandals without public participation. According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, the relaxations in opening the places of worship were announced in the wake of the upcoming festive season. However, no other relaxations were announced in the ‘Unlock-5’ notification, which will remain in force till October 31.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 64 lakh-mark with 81,484 infections reported in a day, while the number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 53 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 63,94,068, while the death toll climbed to 99,773 with the infection claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday.

The total recoveries have surged to 53,52,078. There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent, it said.