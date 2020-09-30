Unlock 5 Guidelines: As the Unlock 4 came to an end, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 5 allowing more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. Also Read - School Reopening News: West Bengal to Take Decision on Opening of Schools After Mid-November

Issuing guidelines on reopening of schools, the MHA said that the states and UT governments have been given the flexibility to decide on reopening schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner. Also Read - Unlock 5: No Restriction on Inter-state Movement of People | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

However, the ministry said that restrictions on international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, will continue. Also Read - Unlock 5: International Air Travel, Except Those Permitted by MHA, to Remain Shut Till Oct 31

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Relaxations outside Containment Zones

1) Theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

2) Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

3) Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S).

4) Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Opening of schools, colleges

The MHA said that states and UTs can take the decision in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions:

1) Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

2) Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

3) Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

4) States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

5) Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Regulations for social gatherings

1) Social congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after October 15.

2) In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

3) In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Other guidelines

1) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

2) Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31st October, 2020.

3) Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

4) States will not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones.

5) There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.