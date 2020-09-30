Unlock 5 Guidelines Latest News: The Central government on Wednesday issued Unlock 5 guidelines with a fresh set of relaxations and allowed cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes to open with up to 50% of seating capacity. Also Read - Centre Likely to Announce Unlock 5 Guidelines Today: What to Expect in Next Phase of Unlocking?

In the guidelines, the Union Minitry of Home Affairs said that swimming pools used for training of sportspersons and entertainment parks will re-open from October 15.

Notably, this is the fifth time that the Centre is issuing unlock guidelines to allow economic activities in the country. The Unlock 5 guidelines will come into effect from October 1 as the unlock 4 ends on September 30.

As per the guidelines, the cinema halls are allowed to reopen from October 15. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will issue an SOP in this regard.

In the guidelines, the Centre has allowed the state/UT governments to take a decision on reopening schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner after October 15.