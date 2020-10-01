Unlock 5 Guidelines Latest News: With the Union government announcing further relaxations in coronavirus restrictions as part of ‘Unlock 5’, Delhi is still awaiting permission to reopen of cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools and entertainment parks that have been shut since March this year. Also Read - Unlock 5 Guidelines Out: What Has Changed From Unlock 4.0? | Explained

The Unlock 5 guidelines issued by Union Home Ministry on Tuesday turned out as a ray of hope for multiplex owners who have been seeking resumption of movie theatres after they suffered huge losses amid lockdown. Also Read - School Reopening News: West Bengal to Take Decision on Opening of Schools After Mid-November

Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres in Delhi have been closed since March 12. Also Read - Unlock 5: No Restriction on Inter-state Movement of People | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

However, the same rules do not apply to the national capital as the MHA guidelines are accepted only after a separate notification by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal. The COVID decision-making authority was removed from the Delhi government after the capital saw a sudden spike in cases in the month of May.

“We thank the central government for the decision. We are awaiting the detailed SOP now. We assure that all protocols will be followed in letter and spirit,” noted Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India.

A meeting of the DDMA for Unlock 5 guidelines is expected to be scheduled later this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the home ministry announced that cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres can be opened across the country from October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity and strict COVID-19 protocols in place. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will issue a separate SOP in this regard.

Swimming pools used for training of sportspersons, as well as entertainment parks, will also reopen from the same date.